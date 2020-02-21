Peer pressure

Depression is quite prevalent in our society and is the most common mental health disorder worldwide. It is mostly young people that face the greatest risk of having symptoms of depression and anxiety. Young people often face more pressure than adults to fit in with their peers and to earn their recognition or approval.

This additional pressure to behave or appear a certain way can often cause them to feel confused or at odds with themselves. It can lead teenagers to suffer from low self-esteem, anxiety, and depression as social pressure requires that they act in ways they are not happy with. My advice to teenagers would be to avoid doing that which makes them uncomfortable for mere appearances sake as their mental health and happiness should be their top priority

Attiya Ahsan

Islamabad