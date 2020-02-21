Tonnes of liquor, narcotics destroyed

The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) on Thursday carried out the annual drug destruction and burning ceremony near Hassan Shah Mazar, Port Qasim.

According to a PCG spokesperson, the event was organised every year under the auspices of the PCG to create awareness in the society against the menace of drugs. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail graced the occasion as the chief guest and the ceremony was witnessed by the members of the judiciary, drug liaison officers of different countries, representatives from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement-Pakistan (INL-P), and people from different walks of life.

The PCG burnt 15,043 kilograms of hashish, 16.5 kilograms of heroin, 228.43 kilograms of crystal meth, 56 tons of betel nut, 21,203 packets of gutka, and they destroyed 7,631 bottles of liquor and 167 cans of beer. The value of the narcotics in the international market is Rs30 billion.

The governor distributed commendation certificates amongst the officials of the PCG for their contribution towards the seizure of the narcotics. Director General PCG Brigadier Saqib Qamar highlighted the achievements and contributions made by the force.