Fri Feb 21, 2020
Victims of coronavirus: PPP MPA submits resolution in KP assembly

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmaker Ahmad Karim Kundi has submitted a resolution in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat to express solidarity with the people affected by the fatal coronavirus in China. In his resolution, the PPP MPA said that the people and government of China were jointly struggling against the deadly disease – coronavirus - and that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were fully supporting China in its endeavours. He said the people and government of Pakistan stood by the people and government of China in this testing times. He hoped that the brave people and government of China would overcome the difficult situation and come out of the existing crisis.

