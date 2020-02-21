Power project to be built

MANSEHRA: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Laiq Mohammad on Thursday said that the provincial government had sanctioned Rs8 billion for construction of Barindo Hydropower project, which would be built at Indus River in Torghar district.

“The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sanctioned an amount of Rs8 billion for this energy power project which would bring about a positive change in the lives of Torghar people,” MPA Laiq Mohammad Khan of Awami National Party, who is also the chairman of district development advisory committee, told reporters in Oghi. He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would soon inaugurate Barindo Hydropower project. “I have been striving for the uplift of Torghar district, which remained highly neglected in the past,” he added. He also thanked Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati for his efforts to include Torghar in Ehsaas programme launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan for betterment of poverty-stricken people in the country.