Accused involved in boy abuse arrested

MANSEHRA: The police on Thursday arrested two accused, who had allegedly abused a boy in Kotkay area.

According to the first information report lodged with the Saddar Police Station, Muhammad Aftab along with his 12-year-old nephew was on way to Gilgit from Rawalpindi.

They both stayed for a night at the residence of one of their relatives in Kotkay area on his insistence.

Muhammad Sohail, the spokesman for the police told reporters, that Muhammad Izhar and Muhammad Liaqat later drugged Mohammad Aftab and molested the boy at gunpoint.

“The victim was taken to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where his medico-legal formalities were completed,” the spokesman said.

He said that a case under sections 377/367/A/46/53CPA of Pakistan Penal Code was lodged.

He said the police party later raided Kotkay area and arrested both the accused.

In another raid, the police also arrested one Mohammad Zahid, who had grabbed land of one Noor Muhammad. Noor Mouhammad, who hails from Haripur had lodged an FIR with the City police stating that a group of armed men led by Muhammad Zahid occupied his land. He alleged that the gunmen threatened him of dire consequences when he visited his land. The police arrested the accused under section 447/511/506/148/149 Pakistan Penal Code.