CM Mahmood Khan orders inclusion of chapter on Seerat in syllabus

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Elementary and Secondary Education Department to include a chapter on Seerat-un-NABI (SAW) in the syllabus for the character building of the students.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the department, as per an official handout. The meeting was attended by Minister Elementary & Secondary Education Akbar Ayub, Minister Agriculture & livestock Mohibullah Khan, Special Assistant to CM on Higher Education Mian Khaleequr Rehman, SSU Head Sahibzada Saeed, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, special secretary Finance, secretary Elementary & Secondary Education and others.

The chief minister hoped the initiative of a chapter on Seerat-Un-NABI (SAW) in the syllabus will prove to be a milestone towards realizing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the establishment of a welfare state on the pattern of Riasat-e- Madina. Mahmood Khan was informed that recruitment against 11555 vacant posts of teachers is in progress. He said the appointment orders have been issued to 1000 teachers whereas the remaining will be issued before March 31. He was informed that out of 11555 vacant posts, 9440 will be recruited in the settled districts whereas 2115 will be in the merged districts. The recruitment has been initiated for additional 12,156 PST posts which will be completed before the 30th June, this year.

Similarly, 4500 new posts have been created in the schools of the merged districts whereas the creation of 530 additional posts is in process. The recruitment will be completed before 30th June 2020. The chief minister expressed dissatisfaction at the performance of District Education Officers in certain districts of the province. He directed the secretary Elementary & Secondary Education Department to initiate legal action against those officers not performing well.

Mahmood Khan directed the installation of surveillance cameras in all examination Halls.

The meeting was informed that over 1000 teachers have been suspended over absenteeism and the Independent Monitoring Unit have been extended to 90 per cent schools of the merged districts.

The Educational Voucher Scheme has been extended to 22 districts of the province under which 23652 students in 462 different schools are being provided with financial assistance. The total cost of the scheme is Rs.180 million.