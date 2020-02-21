Plagiarism

I recently purchased some books for my lecturer’s test. While reading them I found that not only had the authors made multiple mistakes, they had copied questions from various websites, which is blatant plagiarism.

If writers only rely on copy-pasted material then there is no need to buy such costly books as the material is freely available on the internet. I request authors and publishers to maintain the originality of their work and to avoid all forms of plagiarism.

Abdul Hafeez Jatoi

Hyderabad