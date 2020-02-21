Dates in Khairpur

Khairpur is famous for its date industry, which has traditionally been the backbone of its economy. However, in the last few years this vital industry has suffered enormous damages and decline. This is largely due to the embargo placed on date exports by India given their recent tension with Pakistan. Since India is one of the world’s top destinations for date exports, the embargo has been a nightmare for Khairpur’s date farmers. Aside from farmers, thousands of labourers and transporters have been deprived of their bread-and-butter.

In order to compensate for the drop in exports the government must hunt for new international importers. Organizing promotional events through its missions abroad, with a special focus on the Chinese and Sri Lankan markets, would be of great help. In the long-term, the government must finance research institutes and offer other facilities that help date farmers modernize their growing and harvesting techniques in order to boost production.

Adnan Shah

Khairpur