Minority community members meet Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Minority Community members from London Father Mushtaq Azad and Babar Saroya called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged about difficulties confronting the Christian community including human rights and religious harmony. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that people of all faiths and religions enjoy full religious freedom in Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) undertook ideal works for their welfare and well-being and rights.

“During our tenure they were given representation in the assemblies, their educational institutions were returned to Christian community, for the first time fully empowered Ministry of Minorities Affairs was established and proprietary rights were given to them in their Kachi abadis, funds were allocated for repairs and maintenance of churches,” the speaker said.

Father Mushtaq Azad invited Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi for attending All Pakistan Communities Conference being held in Islamabad and appreciating his great service for the Christian community.