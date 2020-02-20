12 matches decided in Servaid Tennis

LAHORE: The Punjab Lawn Tennis Association is holding that the Servaid Punjab Junior Tennis Tournament 2020 at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-i-Jinnah.

This is in continuation of the junior tennis initiative which is being held after the conclusion of SICAS Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020. A total number of 12 matches were played on the opening day in the boys u-18, Boys u-14 and boys /girls u-12 categories. A large number of players are participating in the mega event from all over Punjab.

Rashid Malik was the chief guest of opening ceremony and inaugurated the tournament. The finals of the tournament will be played on Saturday (February 22) when DG Sports Board Punjab will be the chief guest.

Opening day’s results: U18 1st round: Sameer Ahmad beat Zaeem Ghafoor 8-0, Ahmer Saeed beat Moavia Butt 8-0, Ahmad Amir beat Waleed Javeed 8-4, Arman Kamran beat Shaheer Ahmad 8-4

U 14 1st round : Zaeem Ghafoor beat Aizef Khalil 8-5, Eesa Bilal beat Mustafa Ahmad 8-6U-12 1st Round : Haniya Minhas beat Ramzan 8-0, Talha Sumair Tarar beat Ali Usman 9-7, Eesa Bilal beat Abdur Rehman Pirzada 8-4, Omer Jawad beat Abdullah Pirzada beat 8-2, Raja Mustafa beat Harris Bajwa 8-0, Zohaib Afzal Malik beat M. Rahim 8-0.