LHC dismisses plea to ban TV drama

LAHORE :The Lahore High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking ban on telecast of TV drama serial Ehd-e-Wafa, after declaring it non-maintainable.

Justice Shahid Waheed, who was hearing the case, directed the petitioner, Muhammad Zeeshan, to approach the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) first. “If Pemra fails to respond to your case, only then you can reach out to the court,” said Justice Waheed.

He also asked law student Zeeshan why he filed the case in the first place. He pointed out that the drama negatively portrayed politicians and media personnel which, according to him, was an attempt to tarnish their image.

He said the roles being portrayed in the drama painted a negative image of Pakistan internationally. He had also requested the court to halt further episodes of the drama from being aired.