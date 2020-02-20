Aftab Sherpao congratulates Ashraf Ghani on re-election

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Wednesday greeted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on being re-elected as the president of Afghanistan for the second term and hoped it would bode well for the peace efforts being made to restore normalcy to the war-hit country.

According to a press release issued from Watan Kor, the QWP leader said that after the US and Taliban signed the peace agreement, President Ghani would hold the intra-Afghan talks by bringing all stakeholders to negotiating table to bring stability to the war-torn country. “Heartiest congratulations to Dr Ashraf Ghani on being re-elected as President of Afghanistan. It is hoped that now with his effective role the negotiation process would progress and the country would see a lasting peace,” the QWP leader said in a tweet. Aftab Sherpao added that the prolonged war had caused immense sufferings to the Afghans, therefore, no effort should be spared to bring stability to Afghanistan. The QWP chief urged Islamabad to play its due role in bringing stability to the conflict-hit country. He asked the government to improve its bilateral relations with Kabul besides taking steps to remove the trust deficit between the two brotherly countries. “If peace is restored to Afghanistan, it would benefit the entire region particularly Pakistan,” he argued. He maintained that stability in Pakistan was linked to peace in Afghanistan, adding that the ordinary Afghans had to bear the brunt of the decades-long conflict.