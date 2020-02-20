Maya Ali completes three years with Gladiators as Brand Ambassador

KARACHI: Famous actress Maya Ali has completed her three-year association with PSL defending champions Quetta Gladiators as Brand Ambassador of Purple Force.

Maya continues to be the face of Gladiators and will be seen again wearing the Purple and Gold kit of the reigning champions. Quetta Gladiators open their account against Islamabad United on March 20 in the opening match of PSL season five.

It should be noted that Gladiators have the highest winning percentage of all the teams in the league and Maya said she was delighted to be associated with such a strong team. “Quetta Gladiators have not just won hearts but the PSL trophy as well and I’m very excited to be resuming my role as Brand Ambassador with them,” Maya said.

“I’m sure that Gladiators will defend their title under the leadership of Sarfraz Ahmad. Quetta Gladiators is one happy family and I cannot thank the owner Nadeem Omar enough for giving me the opportunity of being associated with such a franchise. I would be cheering with full voice for my team.”