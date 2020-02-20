Ahmed, Shoaib reach Tajammul-Abbas Memorial tennis semis

KARACHI: Pakistan’s pair of Ahmed Kamil and M Shoaib reached the semi-finals of Tajammul & Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan in Islamabad on Wednesday.

In the quarter-finals, they defeated the Taipei duo of Kuan Chang Huang and Chun Tang 6-1, 7-5. Iustin Belea from Romania and Qwyn Quitiner from Australia beat the Pakistani duo of Sami Zeb Khan and Subhan Bin Salik 7-5, 6-2. The Turkish pair of Birtan Duran and Kerem Ozlale defeated the duo of Zalan Khan of Pakistan and Raahim Agha from Great Britain 6-1, 6-4.

Min-Hung Kao from Taipei and Araiz Malik of Pakistan got walkover against Matteo Covato from Italy and Sauta Oomura from Japan. Kerem Ozlale from Turkey thrashed Qwyn Quittned from Australia 6-0, 6-2 in the pre-quarter finals of boy’s singles.

Tune Nergizoglu from Turkey smashed Abdullah of Pakistan 6-1, 6-0 and Ahmed Kamil of Pakistan overpowered Nikta Bortnichek from Russia 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Aryan Giri from Nepal thrashed Emir Toglukdemir from Turkey 6-0, 6-3.