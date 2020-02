Fingers pointed at Tuchel as PSG face fight to avoid new European fiasco

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain travelled to Borussia Dortmund desperate to finally make their mark on the Champions League knockout stage but left on the receiving end of a defeat which threatens to derail yet another European campaign.

The aftermath saw an unhappy Neymar pointing the finger of blame at his own club with coach Thomas Tuchel clearly in the firing line.

The world’s most expensive player scored a potentially precious away goal for the French club, but a brace by the exceptional Erling Braut Haaland gave Dortmund a 2-1 win to take to Paris for the return leg of their last-16 tie on March 11.

Humiliated by second-leg comebacks at this stage by Manchester United last year and Barcelona in 2017, beaten by Real Madrid in 2018, it is four years since the Qatar-owned club won a Champions League knockout tie.

Sporting director Leonardo recently tried to remove some of the pressure going into the Dortmund tie when he said: “This is not life or death, it’s a game of football.”

Despite his goal, Neymar looked off the pace in Dortmund, short of match sharpness having missed his team’s previous four games with a rib problem which he insisted was not serious.

PSG’s desire to wrap the Brazilian in cotton wool for the last fortnight was understandable, after he missed the United tie 12 months ago with a foot injury and the second leg against Madrid in 2018 because of a similar problem.

But it proved detrimental, according to the player himself. “The club decide, so sadly I had to respect their decision. But that ended up being bad for me and my teammates,” he told Brazilian media after the game.

“I was genuinely injured, I had a fissure in a rib. But it was nothing that should have prevented me from playing. “They postponed my return again, and then postponed it again and again.

“I understand the club’s fear, because I missed the last 16 in each of the last two years. I respect the decisions, but it can’t be that way, because it is the player who ends up suffering.”