tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The recent Kabaddi World Cup saw Pakistan emerge victorious, beating arch rivals India 43 to 41 in the finals. This is a great moment for our nation and a major boost to kabaddi’s reemergence as a major national sport. Let’s hope that our kabbadi team can keep up the good work in the years to come.
Muneeb MA
Singanisar
The recent Kabaddi World Cup saw Pakistan emerge victorious, beating arch rivals India 43 to 41 in the finals. This is a great moment for our nation and a major boost to kabaddi’s reemergence as a major national sport. Let’s hope that our kabbadi team can keep up the good work in the years to come.
Muneeb MA
Singanisar