KU cancels five admissions

Karachi University (KU) on Wednesday cancelled five admissions in the morning programme for the academic session 2020.

KU Directorate Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar said the decision was taken after verification of educational documents submitted by the students from the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi and KU Examination Department.

She said Affan Nadeem had submitted a tampered marks sheet to get admission to BA (Hon) in the Department of Economics and Hafsa Naeem also submitted a tampered marks sheet in BSc (Hon) in the Institute of Space Science and Technology. Likewise, the documents for admission submitted by Naveed Bashir Ahmed, Bisma Muneer and Muhammad Faizan Alam were found forged. Therefore, the admissions of these students have been cancelled.