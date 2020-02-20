UTP in narcotics case dies at hospital

An under-trial prisoner (UTP) arrested in a narcotics case died during treatment at the Civil Hospital Karachi on Wednesday. Police said 56-year-old Malik Sher was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force. He was in jail for the past five years or thereabouts.

Eidgah SHO Nadeem Haider said the UTP was taken to hospital on Wednesday morning by the Central Jail Karachi’s staff, but Sher breathed his last during treatment. Quoting the prison staff, the officer said the man was a blood pressure patient.

The family of the deceased held a protest against the incident and blamed the jail administration for it, saying the prison staff delayed taking Sher to hospital, which resulted in his death. They demanded action against the jail staff for their alleged negligence.