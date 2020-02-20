Security guard among three injured by firing

Three people were wounded in separate firing incidents on Wednesday. According to the Al-Falah police, 33-year-old Syed Habib was injured in a firing incident in Malir 15. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). The police said Habib was injured in firing between two groups. One of the men, namely Arshad, who was allegedly involved in the shooting, had been arrested along with a weapon.

In another incident, 40-year-old Asif was wounded near the Lyari Sheesh Mahal. He was taken to the Civil Hospital. The Napier police said the victim was injured after a stray bullet hit him. Moreover, a security guard was injured when he accidentally triggered his gun during the cleaning process in Clifton’s Block 4. He was taken to the JPMC.