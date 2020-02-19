Protest staged against girl murder in Hangu

PESHAWAR: The Tribal Students Federation staged a protest outside the Peshawar Press Club here on Tuesday against the murder of the child Madiha in Hangu and urged the government to award the death penalty to the culprits.

Led by the federation’s president Saeedullah, tribal senator, vice president Israfil Orakazi and others, the protesters chanted slogans against the killers of the innocent child who was murdered after being subjected to sexual assault. The protesters carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of innocent Madiha and against the criminals.

They marched on the road and criticized the government for not awarding the death penalty to those involved in such crimes. The protesters demanded public hanging for the culprits so that the increasing violence against children could be ended.