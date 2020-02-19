Netherlands supports Pakistan at FATF

Islamabad : Netherlands has reaffirmed support to Pakistan at the Financial Action Task Force, an inter-governmental organization founded in 1989 to develop policies to combat money laundering and terror financing.

Ambassador of Netherlands to Pakistan Willem Wouter Plomp extended the support during a meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser here on Tuesday. The envoy appreciated the steps taken by Pakistan to check money laundering and terror financing. He said there was great scope of cooperation between Pakistan and Netherlands in the area of agriculture.

The envoy said his country can assist Pakistan in enhancing production of potatoes, dairy farming.