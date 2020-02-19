‘UNSG statement win of Pakistan, Kashmiris’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says the statement of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is the victory of Pakistan’s stance and the people of Kashmir.

Speaking at a news conference here on Tuesday, she welcomed Guterres’ statement expressing hope that the UN will play its due role in resolving the issue in line with its Security Council's resolutions.

“We look forward to conversion of this statement into practical steps towards settlement of the issue,” she remarked and urged the UN to play role in stopping the ongoing massive human rights violations being committed by the Indian troops in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Referring to the controversial legislation in India, she contended that the rights of minorities were not being protected due to extremist policies of BJP-led regime.

“The international community is also watching the controversial citizenship legislation, trampling of human rights and disgracing the humanity in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, and how in Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the minorities are being kept close to heart,” she remarked.

She said Antonio Guterres had also urged the world to come forward in repatriation of millions of Afghan refugees, who were being hosted by Pakistan for over four decades.

She emphasised that peace and stability in the region was linked with peace in Afghanistan and Pakistan was fully supporting the peace process for a stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, she noted, was a torch-bearer of environmental protection and had raised this matter at all the world forums besides several significant measures taken by the government for protection of environment.