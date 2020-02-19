Fuuast inks MoU with Rahim Yar Khan-based varsity

The Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science, and Technology (Fuuast) and the Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT) of Rahim Yar Khan have agreed to ink an agreement to strengthen research collaborations among the faculty members, researchers and students.

This was announced by KFUEIT Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir as he addressed a one-day seminar on ‘Latest Trends in Chemical Engineering’ held on Tuesday at Fuuast.

He said the KFUEIT trained its graduates in the industrial zones of Rahim Yar Khan. “If students and researchers of both the varsities work together, they will bring more innovations in the field of chemical engineering,” he said.

The VC also suggested that the institutions should make it sure together that their scholars were provided with funds for getting a chance to learn about the modern trends of chemical engineering in foreign varsities.

On the completion of studies, the local students and scholars would get knowledge about the latest advancements in the field of chemical engineering, he said.

On the occasion, Fuuast acting vice chancellor Prof Dr Arif Zubair said researchers of the Urdu University were striving hard to bring innovations in the field. Recently one of the Urdu University’s projects had been awarded first prize, he added. “The researchers of the Urdu University are focused on promoting environment-friendly projects so that they could play their role in the social development,” he added.