close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
MRM
Mohammad Riaz Mayar
February 18, 2020

Achakzai says all institutions subordinate to parliament

Peshawar

MRM
Mohammad Riaz Mayar
February 18, 2020

MARDAN: Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai said here on Monday that all institutions were subordinate to the parliament.

“We will raise our voice against every dictator and unjust ruler,” he added. He expressed these views while addressing the District Bar Association (DBA). Achakzai said that they would not accept undemocratic rulers imposed by force. He demanded a role for the Pakhtuns in the country’s policies. He added the intelligence agencies would have to follow the oath mentioned in the Constitution.

The PkMAP chief said the Pakhtuns should be given control of the minerals and other resources, adding that Pashto should be given the status of official language. He added that the 1973 Constitution was a contract between the state and the people. He said that according to the Constitution, the country was a federation which could not be run until all units were given equal rights. The bar association President Asif Iqbal, Bahadur Saeed, Ihtishamuddin also addressed the gathering. PkMAP provincial president Mukhtiar Khan Yousafzai, Senator Usman Khan Kakar, Khursheed Kaka Jee, Gohar Khan, Ashraf Hoti, Mohammad Iqbal Hoti, Akbar Hoti and others were also present.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar