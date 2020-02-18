Achakzai says all institutions subordinate to parliament

MARDAN: Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai said here on Monday that all institutions were subordinate to the parliament.

“We will raise our voice against every dictator and unjust ruler,” he added. He expressed these views while addressing the District Bar Association (DBA). Achakzai said that they would not accept undemocratic rulers imposed by force. He demanded a role for the Pakhtuns in the country’s policies. He added the intelligence agencies would have to follow the oath mentioned in the Constitution.

The PkMAP chief said the Pakhtuns should be given control of the minerals and other resources, adding that Pashto should be given the status of official language. He added that the 1973 Constitution was a contract between the state and the people. He said that according to the Constitution, the country was a federation which could not be run until all units were given equal rights. The bar association President Asif Iqbal, Bahadur Saeed, Ihtishamuddin also addressed the gathering. PkMAP provincial president Mukhtiar Khan Yousafzai, Senator Usman Khan Kakar, Khursheed Kaka Jee, Gohar Khan, Ashraf Hoti, Mohammad Iqbal Hoti, Akbar Hoti and others were also present.