Seminar ‘Dukhtaraan-e-Pakistan’ held at FJWU

Rawalpindi:Speakers at the inaugural session of Punjab government’s seminar titled on ‘Dukhtaraan-e-Pakistan’ have stressed on the need on socio economic independence of women to counter the prevalent challenges like hatred, extremism, violence and terrorism.

The three-day seminar being held at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), is first of the series of programs to be held with the objective of highlighting the role to highlight the role of women in establishment of a peaceful and stable Pakistan. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Mr. Ali Muhammad Khan was the chief guest while Minister of Women Development, Ashifa Riaz Fatyana, was the special guest.

FJWU Vice Chancellor Dr. Saima Hamid welcomed the worthy guests. She said that both women and men is equal and respectable in term of human dignity. Islam is the religion that elevates the status of women and it is the first religion that drew attention towards the pivotal role women can play in strengthening the state and society.

Vice Chancellor of Lahore College for Women University, Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza said that participation of women for the progress of any country is undeniable. Education is the basic requirement to empower women economically, socially and politically and for that women universities playing a vital role. It’s crucial that our universities play active role in training and empowering women to play their role for the betterment of society. She shed light on the ‘Dukhtaraan-e-Pakistan’ vision 2020 to empower community.