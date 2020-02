Two matches decided in Ashiq Qureshi Cricket

LAHORE: Two matches were decided in Ashiq Hussain Qureshi T-20 Cup played at Shah Faisal Ground.

Shah Jamal Greens beat S.A School by 6 runs. Scores: Shah Jamal Greens 189/6 after 20 overs ( Saqib Farooq 48, Salman Khalid 28, Muhammad Nadeem 28, Mehmood Ahmad 24, Muhammad Zahid 23*,Abbas Ali 3/41, Haider Ali 2/24).

S.A School 183/5 after 20 overs ( Muhammad Zia 52, Nadeem Zafar 47, Abbas Ali 40, Haider Ali 21*, Imran Haider 3/22). In other match Muridke Tigers beat Turk Plast by one wicket.

Scores: Turk Plast 145 all out after 20 overs ( Muhammad Faraz 72, Hammad Maqbool 20, Muhammad Shafique 4/27, Maqsood Ahmad 2/15, Muhammad Afzal 2/24 and Muhammad Naveed 2/31.

Muridke Tigers 146/9 in 19.2 overs (Khalid Saleem 45, Umer Hassan 40 and Maqsood 20 Runs. Turk Plast bowling Rana Bilal 2/5, Nadeem Boota 2/23, Javaid Malik 2/31 and Tehseen Mirza 2/38).