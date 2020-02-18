close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

CM Usman Buzdar greets kabaddi team

Sports

Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the Pakistan team for winning the Kabaddi World Cup 2020. In a statement, the CM said that Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, as well as provincial sports department, deserves accolades for holding this international event. Pakistani players have brought laurels home by defeating traditional rival India after a tough competition, he said. The peaceful holding of this event is another victory of Pakistan and a new history has been written. Meanwhile, DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has showered great praise on Pakistan kabaddi team for winning historic Kabaddi World Cup at Punjab Stadium on Sunday night.

