800kg of hashish seized

Personnel of the Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) on Monday claimed to have seized fine quality of hashish over the past week in the Chakoli area near Pasni, Balochistan. According to a PCG spokesperson, the PCG had intensified efforts to curb the menace of drug trafficking.

Acting on information from intelligence sources about the smuggling of narcotics in Chakoli, a raid was carried out by a special mobile patrol and 800 kilograms of hashish dumped in the desolate mountains was seized. The seizure was made deep inside the desert which was approximately 35 kilometres from the main road. This hidden consignment of hashish was planned to be transported abroad using boats in the coming days. In another operation on Super Highway, PCG officials recovered 26,730 kilograms of betel nuts, and arrested 2 suspects.