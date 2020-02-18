Casillas to run for Spanish Football Federation president

MADRID: Spain’s World Cup-winning captain Iker Casillas will run for the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation, he confirmed on Monday. The date of the election has not yet been decided but Casillas said he has informed his current club Porto of his decision, with the 38-year-old now expected to retire from playing the game.

“Yes, I will run for the presidency of the RFEF when the elections are called,” Casillas wrote in a statement. “Together we will put our federation at the top of the best football in the world, the football of Spain.”