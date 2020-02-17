Condolence

Islamabad : Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and deputy Speaker Qasim Suri have expressed condolences over the death of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs and leader of the ruling PTI Naeemul Haque.

The 70-year-old had died of blood cancer on Saturday. He was diagnosed with the killer disease in January 2018, eight months before the general elections, which brought the PTI to power.

In a condolence message, the Japanese ambassador said the late Naeemul Haque was a great friend of Japan and himself, so he felt deeply saddened by the tragic death.

Speaker Asad Qaiser in his message said that death of Naeemul Haq had not only saddened him but the whole party. He said that he was a political leader of high stature who steadfastly stood with Imran Khan during his struggle for democracy. He said that he was an asset for the PTI and his departure has created a vacuum which would be badly felt within the ranks of the party. He prayed for his solace of the departed soul and courage to his bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri in his message expressed his deepest and heartfelt condolence on the demise of Naeem Ul Haq. He said that he was an exceptional personality whom he accompanied during struggle for democracy.

Recalling his last interaction with the late Naeem Ul Haq two days ago, the deputy speaker said that Naeem was critically ill when he saw him off at Islamabad airport for Karachi, but he held high spirits.