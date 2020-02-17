Man dies as Storm Dennis hits UK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: A man died after falling into a river on Sunday as Storm Dennis swept across Britain with the army drafted in to help deal with heavy flooding and high winds.
A record 594 flood warnings and alerts were in place on Sunday, extending from Scotland´s River Tweed to Cornwall in southwest England. Winds of over 90 miles per hour (150 kilometres per hour) were recorded in Aberdaron, south Wales.
