PM asked to bring back boxer Usman

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan boxing hero Olympian Usmanullah Khan is struggling with life and death in Canada with game’s fraternity has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Chief of Army Staff to help the boxer return back to join his family in Faisalabad.

The former South Asian and Asian Championship gold medalist is suffering with brain tumor. Even specialists in Canada expressed their inability to handle the case at this last stage.

“After being diagnosed with brain tumor, Usman was treated in Pakistan and as a last resort he was advised to consult cancer specialists in Canada. Even doctors in Canada expressed their inability to handle the case.

They also requested Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza to financially help the boxer from the Pakistan Sports Board’s special fund and make necessary arran­gements for his early return home.