close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

PM asked to bring back boxer Usman

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan boxing hero Olympian Usmanullah Khan is struggling with life and death in Canada with game’s fraternity has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Chief of Army Staff to help the boxer return back to join his family in Faisalabad.

The former South Asian and Asian Championship gold medalist is suffering with brain tumor. Even specialists in Canada expressed their inability to handle the case at this last stage.

“After being diagnosed with brain tumor, Usman was treated in Pakistan and as a last resort he was advised to consult cancer specialists in Canada. Even doctors in Canada expressed their inability to handle the case.

They also requested Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza to financially help the boxer from the Pakistan Sports Board’s special fund and make necessary arran­gements for his early return home.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports