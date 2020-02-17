Three killed, 10 injured in DI Khan accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three persons were killed and 10 others injured when a Rawalpindi-bond bus fell into a ravine near Umarkhel Ada on Dera-Chashma Road on Sunday. The eyewitnesses said the bus turned-turtle due to over-speeding. Two of the dead were identified as Muhammad Atif, resident of Railway Colony Dera Ghazi Khan and Muhammad Umar.
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three persons were killed and 10 others injured when a Rawalpindi-bond bus fell into a ravine near Umarkhel Ada on Dera-Chashma Road on Sunday. The eyewitnesses said the bus turned-turtle due to over-speeding. Two of the dead were identified as Muhammad Atif, resident of Railway Colony Dera Ghazi Khan and Muhammad Umar.