Three killed, 10 injured in DI Khan accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three persons were killed and 10 others injured when a Rawalpindi-bond bus fell into a ravine near Umarkhel Ada on Dera-Chashma Road on Sunday. The eyewitnesses said the bus turned-turtle due to over-speeding. Two of the dead were identified as Muhammad Atif, resident of Railway Colony Dera Ghazi Khan and Muhammad Umar.