Mardan police finalise security plan for polio campaign

MARDAN: To ensure a peaceful polio campaign in Mardan district, the police on Sunday conducted an operation and arrested 69 people, including 6 proclaimed offenders. On the directives of District Police Officer Sajjad Khan, the police conducted a search and strike operation in the City, Hoti, Garhi Kapura, Rustam and Saroshah areas and seized over 2kg charas, three Kalashnikovs, one Kalakov, one rifle, 17 pistols and 318 bullets. Action was also taken against unregistered tenants and poor security arrangements at various buildings.

Meanwhile, Sajjad Khan said a Special Control Room has been set up at the DPO office and two-layered nakabandis system put in place for the polio campaign starting today (Monday).

He said that 2,500 police personnel have been deployed during the polio drive across the district. “We have revisited the sensitivity of each and every area and polio teams and have made a comprehensive security plan. Today’s arrests during operations in Katlang and Takhtbhai subdivisions are part of the plan,” he added.