Opposition should launch joint protest against inflation, says Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Rana Sanaullah has suggested that the opposition parties should launch a joint protest movement against price-hike in the country and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government failure to control it.

Addressing a press conference at the PML-N Secretariat in Model Town here on Sunday, he said Rs200 billion dacoity was committed by the PTI government by creating sugar and flour crises in the country.

He said that the Sehat Insaf Cards programme was initiated during the PML-N tenure under the name Pakistan Card. He referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the Safe Cities Project headquarters in Lahore and said the project was also launched by the PML-N government.

The Safe Cities project had not been run in accordance with the vision it was established, Sanaullah added. “Had there been the Shahbaz Sharif government in Punjab, the Safe Cities project would have been expanded to all regional headquarters by January 2020. “We had established the Dolphin Force in Punjab to make the province crime free.”

The PML-N leader maintained that both Pakistan Army and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had put their efforts to eradicate terrorism from the province. And the CTD was established by Shahbaz Sharif, he added.

“Hadn’t we steered people out of darkness into the light? 12,000 megawatts of electricity was added to the national grid during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif,” he added.

The MNA regretted that those who had worked for the country were put in jails for the last two years. Sanaullah lashed out at Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan and said, “We would face criticism if we had used words similar to Firdous Ashiq Awan. She should utter words appropriately.” She must first consider choice of her words before speaking about our party leadership.