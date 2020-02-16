LHC moved for Pak students evacuation from China

LAHORE : Father of a student stranded in China due to the coronavirus outbreak has approached the Lahore High Court to bring all Pakistani citizens back to the country.

Akhtar Ali Chattha, the petitioner, says not only his son Sohaib Chattha but over 1000 other Pakistani citizens have been stuck in China’s city of Wuhan where they have been confined to their living spaces due to the virus outbreak for the last one month.

He states that his son has strict instructions from his university and local administration to not to leave his room until very urgent situations.

The petitioner argues the Pakistani students have not been provided with adequate medical facilities and food.

He says few students and professors of Agriculture University of China have been infected with the disease which increases the probability of the disease infecting Pakistani citizens.

He pleads that almost all countries have evacuated their citizens from Wuhan and other parts of China due to higher possibility of spreading the disease.

The petitioner asks the court to order the ministry of foreign affairs to evacuate all Pakistani citizens from China without further delay.