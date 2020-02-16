IG Sindh orders restoration of Police Hockey Ground in Garden

KARACHI: Ex-Olympians Samiullah Khan, Hanif Khan, along with secretary of Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) Syed Haider Hussain and sports journalist Mirza Iqbal Baig called on IG Sindh Syed Kalim Imam here the other day.

The hockey greats lauded the role of IG Sindh for promoting the sport in the province. While praising the KHA for their efforts, Kalim assured the association of his unconditional support.

Meanwhile, IG Sindh asked the Sindh Police hockey team to train under the supervision of Hanif Khan. He also directed the authorities to immediately restore Sindh Police Hockey Ground in Garden West area and appointed the KHA secretary as focal person for the ground's restoration.