Bilawal worried about govt attitude towards agriculture

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday expressed serious concern over government’s non-serious attitude towards the agriculture sector and not holding debate in the National Assembly despite being on the agenda and absence of cabinet ministers to avoid the debate on the agriculture sector that led the Speaker National Assembly to adjourn the session in embarrassment.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted from his twitter accounts that, “Today in the National Assembly, agriculture- the supposed backbone of the Pakistani economy, was on the agenda but no minister was present and the Speaker National Assembly had to end the session in embarrassment”.