Religious leaders laud Erdogan’s stance on Kashmir

LAHORE: Religious leaders have praised the courageous stance of Turkish president Teyyip Erdogan for supporting the just cause of freedom for the oppressed Kashmiri Muslims and said he had earned himself the most prominent place among Muslim leaders of the world.

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq, while lauding Tayyip Erdogan’s brave stance on Kashmir and Palestine issues during his address to the joint session of the parliament, said Erdogan proved himself the bravest leader and true representative of Muslim Ummah.

In a statement from Mansoora on Friday, the JI leader demanded the other rulers of Islamic world take the similar stance on the issues facing the Muslim world and display unity in their ranks to address them. Sirajul Haq praised Turkish president for helping Islamabad on diplomatic front besides trying to strengthen the fragile economy of Pakistan which was proved by the arrival of group of investors with him, and this cooperation would cement the longstanding friendship between the two countries. He said Turkey had always remembered the sacrifices rendered by the Muslims of this region during the restoration of Khilafat Movement. He said President Erdogan’s stance on Kashmir not only won the hearts of Pakistanis but also won love of the people of AJK and Indian-Held Kashmir.

Sirajul Haq, however, regretted that the government again displayed its narrow mindedness by not allowing the national leadership to meet the respected guest after his address to the parliament, which was a violation of the noble national tradition.

The leaders of Tanzim-e-Islami, Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan, JUP said Erdogan has been the most prominent voice among the Muslim leaders in the world in support of the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine.