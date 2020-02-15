close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

Pakistan to host two international under-14 tennis events

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan is hosting two international under-14 tennis championships in Islamabad from April 4-19. According to details, the first leg of Midcourt ATF Championship will be held from April 4-12 and the second leg is to be held from April 11-19. The venue of the events is PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports