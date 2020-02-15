Pakistan to host two international under-14 tennis events

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan is hosting two international under-14 tennis championships in Islamabad from April 4-19. According to details, the first leg of Midcourt ATF Championship will be held from April 4-12 and the second leg is to be held from April 11-19. The venue of the events is PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad.
KARACHI: Pakistan is hosting two international under-14 tennis championships in Islamabad from April 4-19. According to details, the first leg of Midcourt ATF Championship will be held from April 4-12 and the second leg is to be held from April 11-19. The venue of the events is PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad.