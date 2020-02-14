Mardan police sign first-ever agreement for free education of martyrs’ children

MARDAN: For the first time, the police on Thursday signed an agreement with Concept Schools System to provide free education to children of the police martyrs and to give 50% remission on expenses to the children of serving police personnel. The agreement was signed by District Police Officer Sajjad Khan and school principal Amad Akbar. Besides area elders and students, DSP Sheikh Maltoon Muhammad Tayyeb Jan and teachers including Amad Akbar, Syed Sultan, Ihsan Bacha, Sohail Ahmed Babar, and Irshad Ahmed also attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, DPO Sajjad Khan said that the facility of free education for martyrs’ children and 50% fee remission for children of the serving policemen would encourage the police personnel. He said that like other forces, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have rendered innumerable sacrifices and it is now a joint responsibility of society to serve the heirs of the martyrs.