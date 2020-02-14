Cleric found strangled to death in Mansehra madrassa

MANSEHRA: A cleric was found strangled to death at a seminary in Hari Mera locality in the limits of Pulrah Police Station early Thursday, police officials said.

“We have started an investigation into the blind murder case of Qari Mohammad Khalid as someone according to evidence from the crime scene spent the night at his room and strangled him to death. The killer managed to flee through the window,” District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch told reporters.

He said he visited the Madrassa-i-Markaz-i-Islamia in Tanawal where the body of the cleric was found in one of the rooms. He said a student knocked at the door of the room to awaken the cleric for the morning Fajr prayers. “He informed others after he didn’t receive any response. They broke open the door and found the cleric dead and the window of the room open,” DPO Sadiq Baloch said.

“We have collected forensic evidence and questioned the students and management of the seminary and would soon arrest the culprits behind this murder,” he added. A police party shifted the body to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital in Mansehra city.