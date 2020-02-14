Players from 15 countries to participate in Islamabad tennis event

KARACHI: International players from 15 countries have confirmed their participation for the Tajammul and Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championship.

The qualifying matches of the tournament will be played on February 15-16 and the main draw will start from February 17 at the PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

“All the arrangements have been finalised. The sign in for the qualifying event will take place from 4 pm to 6 pm on Friday,” said tournament director Khalil Chughtai. He added that it will be a great opportunity for the country’s upcoming national players to display their skills and earn valuable ITF Ranking Points.

Khalil informed that international players from Azerbaijan, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Russia, Turkey, Chinese Taipei, Kuwait, Korea, Britain, Nepal, Tunisia, Kazakhstan, USA and Malaysia will participate in the event.