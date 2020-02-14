close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

Players from 15 countries to participate in Islamabad tennis event

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

KARACHI: International players from 15 countries have confirmed their participation for the Tajammul and Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championship.

The qualifying matches of the tournament will be played on February 15-16 and the main draw will start from February 17 at the PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

“All the arrangements have been finalised. The sign in for the qualifying event will take place from 4 pm to 6 pm on Friday,” said tournament director Khalil Chughtai. He added that it will be a great opportunity for the country’s upcoming national players to display their skills and earn valuable ITF Ranking Points.

Khalil informed that international players from Azerbaijan, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Russia, Turkey, Chinese Taipei, Kuwait, Korea, Britain, Nepal, Tunisia, Kazakhstan, USA and Malaysia will participate in the event.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports