Fri Feb 14, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

ICI, PBC organise workshop

Business

Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

KARACHI: ICI Pakistan Limited has partnered with the Pakistan Business Council’s Centre of Excellence in Responsible Business (CERB) to organise a workshop and panel discussion highlighting the importance of sustainability practices, a statement said on Thursday.

The workshop, conducted at a local hotel, was attended by participants from leading companies in Pakistan, including Lucky Cement, Pakistan Cables, Industrial Steels, Tundra Fonder, and International Finance Corporation among others.

In June 2019, under the “SDG Leadership Programme” of CERB, ICI Pakistan Limited was nominated as an SDG Leader for United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 12 – Responsible Consumption and Production.

