Wed Feb 12, 2020
AFP
February 12, 2020

Jerome Taylor joins Gloucestershire on Kolpak deal

Sports

AFP
February 12, 2020

SAINT JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda: Gloucestershire have signed West Indies quick Jerome Taylor on a three-year deal. The 35-year-old will be registered for the 2020 season as a Kolpak player, but will fill one of the overseas slots from next year if the regulations change, as expected, due to Brexit.

Taylor, who has previously played for Leicestershire, Sussex and Somerset, will be available in all formats. The Jamaican last played for his country in 2018, and has a wealth of experience in competitions around the world. He joins Gloucestershire after they won promotion to Division One of the County Championship for the first time since 2005.

“Jerome is an exciting player who will add some pace and international experience to the bowling attack,” Gloucestershire’s head coach, Richard Dawson, said. “He can contribute in all formats so he will be a valuable addition to the squad. Last week, the ECB confirmed to counties that Kolpak registrations are set to become invalid from 2021, when the UK’s transition arrangements with the EU come to an end.

