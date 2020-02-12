Hockey training camps affected by cricket, kabaddi competitions

KARACHI: Hockey activities have been affected whenever there are activities of other sports in Lahore because National Hockey Stadium, Gaddafi Stadium, and Nishtar Park Sports Complex are situated close by.

This time the training camp of national senior hockey team has been affected by Kabaddi World Cup in Lahore. Punjab Sports Board (PSB), which manages the Nishtar Sports Complex, established an emergency hospital for kabaddi players at the hockey stadium’s mess, which disrupted food arrangements for hockey players.

Earlier, due to the cricket matches against Bangladesh in Lahore, the training camp of junior team was halted ten days ahead of schedule. It was meant to prepare the players for Junior Asia Cup 2020, which is the qualifying round for Junior World Cup.

The sources said that on this issue confrontation has emerged between PHF and PSB. The sources said that PSB has asked the PHF to shift the training camp to Johar Town where synthetic turf is available. But PHF is not using that option as taking all playes there is a difficult task.

It was also learnt that MCC cricket team’s visit to Lahore in which it will play three T20 and a one-day match at Gaddafi stadium from Feburary 14-19 will also affect the hockey players training. High security will be maintained for the visiting team as the tour is part of the efforts to revive international cricket in Pakistan.

After that, Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches will be held when preparation of national senior hockey team will be in full swing for the Sultan Azlan Shah hockey tournament in Malaysia in April. The training camp of national junior hockey team is also to be held in March at the same place.

The sources said that the hockey players face problem in coming to and going from the stadium. They said that sometimes even PHF high officials were not allowed. A source said it would be better if hockey camps were shifted to other cities where hostels and synthetic turfs are available.