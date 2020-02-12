Pervaiz Elahi visits Ashrafi

LAHORE :Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi visited the residence of Pakistan Ulema Council and Mutahidda Board Punjab Chairman Maulana Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Tuesday and offered condolences with his family members over demise of his mother. He offered Fateha for the departed soul and said we share your sorrow and grief.

On this occasion, Provincial Minerals Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir and Ch Rasikh Elahi, Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Usman Butt, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Farooqui and Qari Abdul Hakim Athar were also present. Talking on the occasion, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that our everything is devoted to Namoos-e-Risalat, Ahle Bait and Sahaba Karam, there can be no compromise whatsoever in this regard, Punjab Assembly has passed the bill and banned publication, sale of books and material and uploading on social media in Pakistan consisting of the blasphemy, matter against Ahle Bait and Sahaba Karam and against Ideology of Pakistan.