Complete special persons’ hiring by 16th: minister

LAHORE :Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has directed the officers concerned to complete the recruitment of visually-impaired persons on all vacant posts by February 16, 2020.

He issued these directions to the officers while chairing a meeting at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the matter of contract recruitment of the visually-impaired persons working on daily wages in the departments of school education, local government, specialised healthcare, primary healthcare, housing and urban development. It was noted that these departments have not recruited any visually-impaired person despite repeated instructions.

Social Welfare Director General Dr Aisha and secretaries of the departments concerned were also present. Social Welfare Secretary Zahid Salim Gondal briefed them meeting that 48 out of 118 posts in Primary Healthcare Department, 40 out of 180 posts in Specialised Healthcare Department, three out of 35 in Housing Department and one out of 60 daily wagers were shifted to contract employment in the School Education Department while recruitment had not been completed on any of the 27 posts in the Local Government Department.

Raja Basharat directed that recruitment on all the remaining posts should be ensured till February 16 and if there were any legal or other difficulties in recruitment, it should be brought to the notice of the committee concerned. He emphasised that disciplinary action would be recommended against the officers who did not follow the directions of the chief minister in this regard.

PU ceremony: Punjab University Faculty of Behavioral and Social Sciences Dean Prof Dr Umbreen Javed has urged the students to work together for development of the country. She was addressing the first degree-awarding ceremony of students of MA Political Science, MA International Relations and MA Diplomacy and Strategic Studies at Al Raazi Hall here on Tuesday. Sixty-six degrees were distributed among the graduates.

Department of Political Science Chairperson Prof Dr Iram Khalid, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event. Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Umbreen Javed said that the future of the nation was in the hands of younger generation and they must work hard for socio-economic development of Pakistan. Prof Dr Iram Khalid said that the department had produced veteran politicians who had made positive contribution to the country.