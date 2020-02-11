LHC stays Dar house conversion into shelter home

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued a stay order against the Punjab government’s decision to convert the house of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar into a shelter home.
Tabassum Ishaq Dar, wife of the former minister, challenged the decision to turn the residence into a shelter home through a petition. An accountability court on Nov 7, 2019 had ordered to auction Dar’s attached property situated in the area of Gulberg, Lahore; however, on Jan 28, Islamabad High Court had issued a restraining order against the accountability court’s order.
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued a stay order against the Punjab government’s decision to convert the house of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar into a shelter home.
Tabassum Ishaq Dar, wife of the former minister, challenged the decision to turn the residence into a shelter home through a petition. An accountability court on Nov 7, 2019 had ordered to auction Dar’s attached property situated in the area of Gulberg, Lahore; however, on Jan 28, Islamabad High Court had issued a restraining order against the accountability court’s order.