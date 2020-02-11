close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

LHC stays Dar house conversion into shelter home

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued a stay order against the Punjab government’s decision to convert the house of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar into a shelter home.

Tabassum Ishaq Dar, wife of the former minister, challenged the decision to turn the residence into a shelter home through a petition. An accountability court on Nov 7, 2019 had ordered to auction Dar’s attached property situated in the area of Gulberg, Lahore; however, on Jan 28, Islamabad High Court had issued a restraining order against the accountability court’s order.

