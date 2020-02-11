India outplay Germany in Kabaddi WC

LAHORE: India opened their campaign by overwhelming Germany 62-28 in the first match of the second day in the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 at the Punjab Stadium here on Monday.

In the other match of the day, Iran defeated England 57-27.Iranian Consul General Mohammad Reza Nazeri also witnessed the matches.India dominated the proceedings throughout the match. Their raiders and stoppers demonstrated wonderful skills against a comparatively less experienced German side. India grabbed a 15-8 lead in the first quarter and gave no chance to their opponents to make a comeback in the remaining three quarters.

The Kabaddi World Cup is being organised jointly by the Punjab government, Sports Board Punjab and Pakistan Kabaddi Federation in Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujrat. The final will be played on February 16.Three matches will be played on Tuesday (today) — Australia will face Azerbaijan, England will meet Germany and Sierra Leone will lock horns with India.